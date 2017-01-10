Read Vivica A. Fox’s Apology to Those 'Offended' by Her Anti-LGBT Comments

After she was reportedly booted from the program by the show's executive producer for her comments, several of her LGBT-identifying fans came for her neck on Twitter. Vivica, however, is now apologizing for her words.

Vivica A. Fox got herself in some hot water after she said gay men would not be allowed to receive dances from her Black Magic dancers.

According to Bossip, after one fan left a comment under one of Vivica's Instagram posts, saying how "heartbroken" he was to hear her stance, the Set It Off star gave a lengthy response, saying she's been a longtime supporter of the community.

"I've been a FRIEND n supporter of the LGBT community for years! My intention was not to offend anyone and I'm woman enough to apologize if you felt that way," she wrote. "My show has already been taped and I was just doing something for the ladies but all are welcome to enjoy Vivica's Black Magic Show! It's HAWT and on every Wed nite on the Lifetime network for all to ENJOY! I'm all about LOVE not HATE dawling! Have a blessed day."

This all stemmed from the actress's recent interview on The Breakfast Club when she was asked if her dancers would perform for gay patrons. After one of her dancers quickly responded, saying, "Hell no," she added, "Back all that up. They don't need to. They dance for women."