See 'Black-ish' Actress Yara Shahidi 's Message Standing in Solidarity With Fellow Immigrants

Taking to Instagram , the young actress and model penned a brave, honest message reminding her fans why this too-real news hits extremely close to home for her and millions of others in the United States.

Actress Yara Shahidi , best known for playing the character Zoey on the sitcom Black-ish, is among many who have taken to social media to react to Trump's horrific executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"I am the result of love. More specifically, Black and Iranian love," the actress begins. "Of Shia love, of Christian love, of American love, of a love that highlights how interconnected we truly are."

She then goes on to say that if her own father was detained at an airport, a terrifying reality for at least 12 people today at JFK today alone, she wouldn't be here today.

"If my Baba was stuck in an airport because of a Muslim ban 39 years ago, he would have never fallen in love with my mama," Shahidi continues. "I would not exist and I wouldn't have two amazing brothers."

"Xenophobia destroys the power of love and the power of our collective potential," the actress states. "It creates a false sense of security for some and an environment of fear for others. Immigrants don't threaten safety - stereotypical narratives that promote hate do."

Ending her open letter, the 16-year-old concludes, "Sincerely, a proud Black Iranian."

As protests continue in New York City and across the country well into the evening, and more Americans find themselves personally affected by Trump's #MuslimBan, the actress is reminding us of the importance of taking a stand and acting as a united front moving forward.

Take a look at Yara Shahidi's powerful (and deeply personal) message in the post below.