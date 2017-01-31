Duane Martin Reportedly Took an L in His Fight With Floyd Mayweather

According to theJasmineBRAND.com , a settlement has been reached in the $170,000 legal battle in which his restaurant was sued by J & J Sports Productions for illegally broadcasting a Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight. The site reports that an agreement was reached where all claims against the business are set to be dismissed.

This all began in 2015, when the production company sued the Real Husbands of Hollywood actor and his restaurant, Xen, in Federal Court for the allegedly illegal broadcast.

J & J Productions claimed they were officially given the exclusive nationwide commercial distribution rights to the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Andre Berto championship fight and sub-licensed the broadcast to different bars, restaurants, casinos, clubs, etc., throughout the country.

While they said they shelled out a large sum of money to advertise, market and distribute the fight, they claimed that Martin allegedly told his employees to illegally intercept, broadcast and air it at his restaurant. They claimed that, due to this, the actor increased his profits for that night unlawfully.

They ended up suing him for $10,000 in statutory damages for each violation, $1,000 for each willful violation and for him to cover their legal bills for the lawsuit. They also sued for an additional $170,000 in damages.

The case will be dismissed once everything is finalized.

Though this may cost the actor big time, the good news is that this is one less legal fiasco under his belt.

