#YESTOBLACK

She's Growing Up So Fast! This Video of North West Will Make Your Day

She's Growing Up So Fast! This Video of North West Will Make Your Day

Kim and Kanye's daughter is a star.

Published 2 days ago

Kim Kardashian is making a full-throated return to the public eye after her three-month hiatus from social media last year, and that means her adorable daughter, North West, is also back in our lives.

The reality star posted a Snapchat video with her mini-me yesterday, and it's amazing how quickly little North is growing up!

To say North is a beautiful little girl would be an understatement... and she clearly agrees:

Seeing North pop up in our feeds always makes the day a little brighter. Slay on, baby girl. 

See how Kim helped Kanye during his mental breakdown last year with BET Breaks, above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: JENY / Splash News)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs