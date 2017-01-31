She's Growing Up So Fast! This Video of North West Will Make Your Day

Kim Kardashian is making a full-throated return to the public eye after her three-month hiatus from social media last year, and that means her adorable daughter, North West, is also back in our lives.
The reality star posted a Snapchat video with her mini-me yesterday, and it's amazing how quickly little North is growing up!
To say North is a beautiful little girl would be an understatement... and she clearly agrees:
Seeing North pop up in our feeds always makes the day a little brighter. Slay on, baby girl.
See how Kim helped Kanye during his mental breakdown last year with BET Breaks, above.
(Photo: JENY / Splash News)
