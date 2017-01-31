'RHOA' Stars Had No Idea Cameras Were Rolling During This Explosive Scene

The drama among the ladies on the reality show is at an all-time high, but the latest scandal was ironically captured when three of the ladies were apparently unaware they were being filmed — and they weren't saying the nicest things about one of their fellow co-stars.

In the most recent episode of the reality show, Phaedra Parks , Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield were having a conversation about fellow cast member Kandi Burruss , detailing her alleged sexual escapades with walk-on regular Shamea Morton . They reportedly didn't know they were being filmed.

In the scene, Phaedra can be heard whispering, "You know [Shamea Morton] and Kandi are like this," before making a graphic gesture with her fingers. "They f**k."

After Porsha added, "They are really close. She's close to both of them. Close to her and [Kandi's husband] Todd," Phaedra chimed in once more, saying, "She do 'em both!"

Kandi was the one who allegedly said that is when Phaedra's true colors were shown, as she lost her "southern charm" persona she usually adopts when the cameras are rolling.

"I think you guys should know this. There are times when we go eat, we might talk for a while, then they might give us a break [from the cameras] to eat, and then, you know, whatever," Kandi said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "That's what I try to tell people. There's things that [Phaedra] does and says off-camera that she never does on-camera, so that's why you guys don't get to see the real deal. But that episode, they caught her red-handed."

