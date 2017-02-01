Exclusive: Watch David Oyelowo Defend His Interracial Love In ‘A United Kingdom'

This year, Loving showed us the uphill battle to legalizing interracial marriage here in the United States. But swirly love has faced obstacles across continents.
A United Kingdom, the latest film by Belle director Amma Assante explores the subject in 1948 Botswana, where the country's would-be leader, Sir Seretse Khama (David Oyelowo), brings home from London his white girlfriend, Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), to the outrage of his family and his government.
The period biopic is a familiar story in a largely unfamiliar place, incorporating the forces of apartheid and the British empire — as well as Khama's family — to pressure Khama out of marrying Williams.
Watch an exclusive clip of the sweeping film, above. A United Kingdom hits theaters on February 10.
(Photo: Stanislav Honzik/ Twentieth Century Fox)
