#YESTOBLACK

Exclusive: Watch David Oyelowo Defend His Interracial Love In ‘A United Kingdom'

Exclusive: Watch David Oyelowo Defend His Interracial Love In ‘A United Kingdom'

Amma Assante's new film is a biopic of an African leader in a controversial relationship.

Published Yesterday

This year, Loving showed us the uphill battle to legalizing interracial marriage here in the United States. But swirly love has faced obstacles across continents.

A United Kingdom, the latest film by Belle director Amma Assante explores the subject in 1948 Botswana, where the country's would-be leader, Sir Seretse Khama (David Oyelowo), brings home from London his white girlfriend, Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), to the outrage of his family and his government.

The period biopic is a familiar story in a largely unfamiliar place, incorporating the forces of apartheid and the British empire — as well as Khama's family — to pressure Khama out of marrying Williams. 

Watch an exclusive clip of the sweeping film, above. A United Kingdom hits theaters on February 10.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Stanislav Honzik/ Twentieth Century Fox)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs