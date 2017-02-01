Exclusive: Watch Ice Cube Get Physical in 'Fist Fight'

Ice Cube is returning to the big screen in a comedy that manages to still show off his tough side. In Fist Fight, the actor plays a no-nonsense teacher who has a major anger problem and ends up challenging one of his more demure peers.

Things take an unexpected turn when things get a little out of hand to the point of physical violence, causing the entire school to get involved. Not only is the film another comedic win for the actor, but it also features some major names in the genre like Tracy Morgan, Charlie Day, Kym Whitley and more. Want to see Cube in action? Take a look at the exclusive clip for the film, above. Fist Fight releases in theaters nationwide on February 17.

Written by John Justice