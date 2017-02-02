‘I Am Not Your Negro’ Director Says ‘You Can Not Be Innocent’ on Racism After Watching This Film

The Oscar-nominated documentary I Am Not Your Negro has received major critical acclaim for its commentary on race relations in America through the unique perspective of James Baldwin.
The doc's director, Raoul Peck, exclusively spoke to us about what inspired him to pursue this narrative and how important it was to him that he stayed true to Baldwin.
"The real difficulty, in fact, for me was not if the film would change me or not. It was the process itself," Peck said. "How do I stay true to Baldwin? How do I transcribe his radicality? He has the 'taking no prisoner' attitude, and for that, I knew that I had to produce the film. I knew that I had to be totally free."
Take a look at the clip, above.
(Photo: Dan Budnik/Magnolia Pictures)
TRENDING IN CELEBSSEE ALL TRENDING
It takes three Anthony Andersons to equal one Tim Allen.
COMMENTS