Stevie J Finally Sentenced in Child Support Case

Last year, Stevie J was in and out of court over a $1.3 million unpaid child support bill for the kids he had with his ex-wife, Carol Bennett . The judge gave him until January to clean up his act or face six months in jail. On Thursday, Stevie showed up in court for his sentencing, determining whether he would be a free man, or be filming the next installment of Love & Hip-Hop from the penitentiary.

Well, Steebie must have been born under a lucky star. Bossip reports that, despite the fact that he didn't pay what he owed, he won't be facing any jail time. Instead, the reality star will be on three years' probation, pay a $2,500 fine and make periodic restitution payments to make at least a dent in that $1.3 million bill. A pretty sweet deal, considering what could've happened.



“Your honor, I’m not what I was 20 years ago — the careless, reckless stubborn and cocky know it all,” Stevie, accompanied by his son and lawyers, told the judge. “I accept full responsibility for not fully financially supporting my children when I was younger. But I’ve stepped up to the plate now and I fully support my children, not only financially, but they are the closest individuals to me."



He added that his kids are part of his new reality show, Leave It to Stevie.



Of course, this means Stevie will be around to do better by his brand new baby daughter, Bonnie, whose mother is Joseline Hernandez. Hopefully he can stay out of trouble, and stay focused on his family now that he's gotten a second chance.