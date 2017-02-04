Here's a Detailed List Proving We Don't Know Everything About Kim Kardashian

The reality star was feeling generous with her fans this weekend, updating her app and website with a new post recapping "20 Things You Didn't Know About Me." Much like the title suggests, Kardashian really delivered, revealing all sorts of things we honestly can admit we didn't know, including her random hate of cardboard and how she has a freckle on her eye.

Just when we thought we knew everything about Kim Kardashian , she chose to remind us that despite having a camera on her for majority of her adult life, there's still plenty she's kept secret over the years.

The list of 20 fun facts reveals both intimate details of her relationship with Kanye West, as well as the surprising fact she's never indulged in a cold beverage from Starbucks and that she used to cheat in school by using sign language.

"I love only hot rooms and hate when the air conditioning is on," she wrote on her website. "I knew Kanye and I were meant to be when I slept over and he had the heat on."

Was that the moment she knew 'Ye was the one? From the looks of her revealing this ultra-personal detail, it certainly sounds like that specific fact gave her a lot of clarity when she first starting dating her now-husband.

Additionally, the reality star revealed other things she hates, including cilantro, mustard, peppers, blue cheese and red velvet. She also, interestingly enough, hates cardboard.

"I hate the sleeve on a Starbucks cup," she explains. "I leave the room for someone to take it off for me because I cringe from the sound. It's like nails on a chalkboard for me. I hate cardboard."

On top of that, speaking of nails, Kardashian also shares that she obsesses over the state of her cuticles, even carrying a cuticle cutter with her at all times.

"I have a nail file and cuticle cutter with me at all times," she admits. "In my purse, travel bag, everywhere. I’m obsessed with my nails and cuticles. If my nails are chipped or not perfect, I feel filthy."

Considering Kardashian's always on-point appearance, we aren't too surprised to learn she also is a bit OCD over her hands.

Take a look at Kim Kardashian's full list of 20 previously unknown facts here, as well as see a snippet below.