Look: Iyanla Vanzant Made Several Insensitive Comments About Racism and The Internet is Not Having It

The self-help guru took to the social media platform to air out some thoughts about racism, sexism and homophobia. Unfortunately her moment of morning "enlightenment" came off as insensitive and misinformed, with many taking to Twitter to question her commentary and react to Vanzant's own offering to the pool of "alternative facts."

"Racism, sexism, homophobia, ageism have no power over you unless you believe they do," the author wrote on Twitter, continuing a thought she had earlier in the night. "The energy of dominant thoughts and words creates the conditions in our lives."

She also added, "Your life is a reflection of what you believe. If you really believe something or someone can stop you, it can and it will."

While her first tweet discussing how one's thoughts influence one's lives directly went over just fine with her fans, her comment about racism, sexism, homophobia and ageism struck a major nerve across the board, with many joking that she cured these societal problems with just one tweet.

See the author's original comments and how the Internet absolutely went in on her and her insensitive tweets in the posts below.