Look: Iyanla Vanzant Made Several Insensitive Comments About Racism and The Internet is Not Having It

Iyanla Vanzant began her weekend by having her mentions on Twitter absolutely catch on fire.
The self-help guru took to the social media platform to air out some thoughts about racism, sexism and homophobia. Unfortunately her moment of morning "enlightenment" came off as insensitive and misinformed, with many taking to Twitter to question her commentary and react to Vanzant's own offering to the pool of "alternative facts."
"Racism, sexism, homophobia, ageism have no power over you unless you believe they do," the author wrote on Twitter, continuing a thought she had earlier in the night. "The energy of dominant thoughts and words creates the conditions in our lives."
She also added, "Your life is a reflection of what you believe. If you really believe something or someone can stop you, it can and it will."
While her first tweet discussing how one's thoughts influence one's lives directly went over just fine with her fans, her comment about racism, sexism, homophobia and ageism struck a major nerve across the board, with many joking that she cured these societal problems with just one tweet.
See the author's original comments and how the Internet absolutely went in on her and her insensitive tweets in the posts below.
I can't believe Iyanla just cured racism and homophobia with one tweet. Wow.— [bottom bracket] (@landyklk) February 4, 2017
@IyanlaVanzant pic.twitter.com/Aa9WviEmod— Wild Cougar (@WildCougar_) February 4, 2017
@4truthnjustiz @IyanlaVanzant So, Iyanla, did Emmett Till do it to himself? DO TELL. I want to know.— The Universe (@msgfromuniverse) February 4, 2017
Iyanla lives about 15 minutes away from me. Idk what her problem is but I hope it's not an airborne pathogen.— Honey Badger Badass (@honestyredacted) February 4, 2017
@IyanlaVanzant tell that to your ancestors, beloved.— Rakeem (@bluekeyblade) February 4, 2017
@IyanlaVanzant LOL so i guess them slaves were just letting racism keep them in chains, rape them, and starve them huh?— Matthew Cristóbal (@McBlaze718) February 4, 2017
@IyanlaVanzant put down that prosperity bible and go wash your mouth out pic.twitter.com/xRrrNd3id4— NettiLDN (@NettiLDN) February 4, 2017
.@IyanlaVanzant Fixed: "When you're privileged, Racism, sexism, homophobia, ageism have no power over you unless you believe they do." YW.— SwotsandBoffins (@swotsandboffins) February 4, 2017
I hate Oprah for inventing Iyanla Vanzant— Twinyoncé (@xoxoxMinnie) February 4, 2017
Beloved... Have a seat. @IyanlaVanzant pic.twitter.com/nTnZpkF58w— Wendi C. Thomas (@wendi_c_thomas) February 4, 2017
. @IyanlaVanzant but your boss has repeatedly said she has had experiences with at least half of these things.. I believe Oprah.— Jenn M. Jackson (@JennMJack) February 4, 2017
@IyanlaVanzant nope pic.twitter.com/peFFf1o8LP— Alex Bedder (@itgetsbedder) February 4, 2017
@IyanlaVanzant nope pic.twitter.com/lhnPjCrCP4— Jack Qu'emi (@jackquemi) February 4, 2017
@IyanlaVanzant pic.twitter.com/fSnCRVmNPm— Furious Styles (@TheBlkofWallSt) February 4, 2017
@IyanlaVanzant— Melanin God™ (@TrueTashan) February 4, 2017
Racism, sexism, homophobia, and ageism are all reading this tweet like: pic.twitter.com/3QTqJY9KGY
@IyanlaVanzant pic.twitter.com/3nAKSTtV3S— Maxine_Slaughters (@a_for2day) February 4, 2017
