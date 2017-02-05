Reggie Bush's Alleged Baby's Mother Might Have Timed Her Child's Birth For Peak Pettiness

Reggie Bush is allegedly expecting baby with his side chick Monique Exposito , and it sounds like the child's birth won't be a quiet affair. According to Bossip , the Miami-based waitress is making sure the date of her baby's birth makes it clear who is the daddy, and will get as much attention as possible.

Apparently, Exposito was scheduled to give birth via C-section later this month, but moved up the date to Super Bowl Sunday, in order to send a not subtle message that Reggie is the daddy.



Of course, Bush is married to Lilit Avagyan and the couple have two young kids of their own. So far, his marriage has been able to survive the cheating rumors, but wonder if that'll change once there's a new baby in the mix.



Catch up on the facts of Reggie's alleged infidelities with BET Breaks, above.