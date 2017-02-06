#YESTOBLACK

You've Got to See These Bloopers From 'Almost Christmas'

Try to keep a straight face.

Published 2 hours ago

Almost Christmas was one of the funniest holiday films of 2016, but not all of the laughs were scripted.

In a bloopers clip, the cast, including Gabrielle Union, Danny Glover, Romany Malco and more, show their hilarious mess-ups and things even got a bit physical.

From getting kicked in the face to messing up in front of the legendary Danny Glover, you have to see these bloopers.

We dare you to keep a composed face.

Almost Christmas will be available on Blu-Ray, DVD and On Demand on February 7.

Take a look in the video above.

Written by John Justice

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

