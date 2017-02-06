You've Got to See These Bloopers From 'Almost Christmas'

In a bloopers clip, the cast, including Gabrielle Union , Danny Glover , Romany Malco and more, show their hilarious mess-ups and things even got a bit physical.

Almost Christmas was one of the funniest holiday films of 2016, but not all of the laughs were scripted.

From getting kicked in the face to messing up in front of the legendary Danny Glover, you have to see these bloopers.

We dare you to keep a composed face.

Almost Christmas will be available on Blu-Ray, DVD and On Demand on February 7.

Take a look in the video above.