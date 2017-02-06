You've Got to See These Bloopers From 'Almost Christmas'

Almost Christmas was one of the funniest holiday films of 2016, but not all of the laughs were scripted.
In a bloopers clip, the cast, including Gabrielle Union, Danny Glover, Romany Malco and more, show their hilarious mess-ups and things even got a bit physical.
From getting kicked in the face to messing up in front of the legendary Danny Glover, you have to see these bloopers.
We dare you to keep a composed face.
Almost Christmas will be available on Blu-Ray, DVD and On Demand on February 7.
Take a look in the video above.
(Photo: Universal Pictures)
