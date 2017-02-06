Blac Chyna Reportedly Worried for Dream's Health

Blac Chyna is apparently "worried sick" about the health of her daughter Dream Kardashian thanks to Rob Kardashian 's medical history. The reality star — who, like so many of us, seems to be spending too much time on Web MD — is concerned about her baby girl getting Type 2 diabetes just like her dad, and is reportedly doing the absolute most to prevent Dream from going down the same destructive path. Dream, by the way, is 3 months old.

A source told OK! Magazine, '' She was googling Rob’s condition after he was rushed to the hospital last month, and stumbled on a chilling fact."



The source adds, "She read that the children of a parent who’s been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes before the age of 50 stand a one in seven chance of getting the disease.” Chyna has been "frantically consulting nutritionists and diet books to see how she can stop this."



Hopefully Chyna has someone in her inner circle to remind her that Rob contracted Type 2 diabetes after gaining over 100 pounds in less than a year, thanks to an indulgent lifestyle. Dream probably doesn't need to worry about that for some time — though Chyna is not wrong to want to teach her kids healthier habits just like she tried with Rob.



Meanwhile, Chyna and her kids look as healthy and happy as can be. Check out this adorableness in matching pajamas: