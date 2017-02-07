Here’s How Scottie Pippen Reportedly Got His Wife Back

Scottie and Larsa Pippen's divorce drama has dominated headlines for months now, ever since the couple of 20 years decided to call off their marriage amid allegations of infidelity and abuse.



Well, looks like they're giving things another shot just in time for Valentine's Day. The estranged couple were spotted out to dinner in Los Angeles last night, and an interesting detail reveals that Scottie might have called up Kobe Bryant for some tips on how to win his wife back.