George Lopez's Heckler Has an Unexpected Response to Those Calling Him Racist

One audience member, seemingly unamused by the joke, then flipped Lopez the bird, which led to him responding with a slew of profanities, calling her a "b***h" and telling her to "Get the f**k out of here."

During the set, he said, "There are only two rules in the Latino family: Don't marry somebody Black and don't park in front of our house."

George Lopez upset a lot of folks recently after he made a racially insensitive joke during one of his shows.

According to Baller Alert, the woman, who chose to go by Alexis, has now come forward, calling in to The D.L. Hughley Show to set to record straight on how she feels about what went down and specifically touched on those who are labeling the comedian racist.

"That statement never came out of my mouth. I don't think [George Lopez] is racist," she said. "I wasn't offended. I just want to clear the air. For one, I'm Black and Mexican."

So, why did she stand and flip Lopez the bird while the majority of the audience applauded, following the joke?

"When he made that joke and I stood up and gave him the finger, it was not a malicious 'F**k you.' It was a friendly, like, laughing at the joke," she said. "And for everybody saying that I was offended... No. You know how many times I've been called a b***h and I'm gonna be called a b***h. I was not offended."

She added that she didn't even know Lopez was speficially addressing her in his profane rant until she was escorted out of the venue.

"All of this backlash is unnecessary," she said. "Everybody is making it something and speaking on a situation that don't [sic] even pertain to them. Like, get you some business."

