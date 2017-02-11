Here's How Much Robin Thicke Loves Being a Dad

Robin Thicke is in the middle of a nasty custody battle with his ex Paula Patton over their 6-year-old son, Julian, but that hasn't soured the singer's views on being a dad again. TMZ caught up with the "Blurred Lines" crooner who revealed that being a father is his greatest joy and he actually wants to do it again — and again, and again.

When asked how he feels about being a ather, he said, "It's my favorite thing to do in the world... I plan on many more." Thicke is currently in a relationship with April Love Geary, but told the paps that they're not engaged just yet. Paula Patton is accusing him of spanking their son, Julian, too hard and just recently allowed him to start having monitored visits with him.

Recap the sad moment the singer lost his father in the BET Breaks video, above.

BET.com is your No. 1 source for Black celebrity news, photos, exclusive videos and all the latest in the world of hip hop and R&B music.

Written by John Justice