Wendy Williams Has a Message for NeNe Leakes

After Leakes accused the talk show host of "spewing hate" and confronted her for bashing her, it seems as Wendy is now extending an olive branch to the reality star as she spoke to her through the TV during Friday's Hot Topics segment.

Wendy Williams is known for her brash opinions and delivery on her morning talk show, and while, once upon a time, she and former Real Housewife of Atlanta NeNe Leakes , were good acquaintances, her comments led to that relationship changing for the worse.

"By the way, people always think I'm fighting with NeNe," she said. "NeNe, sometimes, I think you get caught in your feelings. You know, if I say one thing about you, but I've done this for 30 years even before I knew who you were, so this is what I do. And this is how I eat."

The talk show maven then went on to give Leakes some career advice, urging her to leave RHOA behind and to continue building her own empire outside of the reality show.

"Never hated you, girl. I think you made more of a thing between me and you than there really was," she said. "Here's my deal. You don't go back to [Real Housewives of] Atlanta. That is stepping down. You built that kingdom. What you need is your own show."

Fast forward to the 7:50 mark to hear her comments in full.