You Might Not Recognize 'Love & Hip Hop' Anymore After Producers Make This Major Change

The ratchetness of Love & Hip Hop is what many of the show's dedicated viewers tune in to see — but they may not recognize the reality show after producers make some major changes reportedly in the works for the next season. TMZ reports that producers are putting a new clause in each cast member's contract, banning one of the show's most ratings-grabbing activities.

Moving forward, there will be no brawling allowed during filming and if a cast member violates the rule, they'll get fined from their paycheck. Yikes. Apparently, producers are sick of all the fighting that goes on on set. Hence, the new rule. Based on the severity of the fight, suspension and termination are reportedly on the table as well.

We'll have to wait and see how this will affect ratings — or if certain cast members will be willing to take the financial hit to keep up their storylines. Would you watch a less aggressive Love & Hip Hop?

