Is There a Racist Reason Reggie Bush’s Supposed Baby Mother Doubt’s He’s the Daddy?

As reported, there is now a shocking new revelation regarding the paternity test saga. According to Bossip , Exposito now has a plan to test yet another man after her baby was born and was "too light" for Bush to apparently be the father.

The drama behind Reggie Bush and his alleged baby mama , Monique Exposito , not only continues but has taken yet another turn for the messy.

The baby, named Preston Alexander Exposito, was born last week on Super Bowl Sunday, due to the expectant m​other conciously moving her C-section date up to the annual football championship in order to send the message out loud and clear that Reggie Bush is the father.

However, according to a source close to the situation, Exposito is now "obessed" with the fact that her baby doesn't have the same skin color as Bush does.



According to the report, Exposito is now also planning to DNA test Giancarlo Stanton, a player from the Miami Marlins, with whom she reportedly had a liaison with around the time she learned she was pregnant.

Not only that, but Exposito has reportedly "banned" her family and friends from taking photos of the infant, whom witnesses have claimed has straight hair and a light complexion, until the baby's father is officially identified.

