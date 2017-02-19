Lauryn Hill's Eldest Son Zion Marley Welcomes Baby Boy

Her first born son, Zion Marley , has now become a father himself, making the iconic emcee a new grandmother.

Zion Marley, 19, and his girlfriend welcomed their son this weekend, with the photo that Rohan tweeted showing that the new father is all smiles.

While Hill herself has yet to publicly comment on the new addition to her family, Zion's father, Rohan Marley, tweeted a photo of the newborn, as well as revealed the baby boy's name, Zephaniah.

"In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack," Rohan wrote on Twitter, citing a Bible verse from Zephaniah 3:16, which appears to have served as the inspiration behind the new born's name.

"If there EVER was a question who I do it for... #myson," Zion posted on his private Instagram page, celebrating becoming a father for the first time.

Congrats to Zion Marley and his girlfriend on welcoming their first child!

Take a look at the photo of Lauryn Hill's proud son and grandson in the posts below.