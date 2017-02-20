NFL Star Emmanuel Sanders’ Wife Savagely Exposes Him For Cheating and Lying

It seems as though Denver Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders’ practices are about to be exposed, and we’re not talking about ones in a football facility.
According to TMZ, Sanders’ estranged and soon-to-be ex-wife Gabrielle Sanders claims her husband told the Broncos he had to skip practice last November to be in Houston for the birth of his child (which is confirmed to be true at least as an official release about his absence), but instead he was doing something far different. She says it “was a lie so he could go out partying.”
The report may have some credibility seeing as how it’s easily confirmable whether he was or was not at the hospital for the birth. Confronted with that the team has still made no comment to the Denver Post or TMZ.
And that’s not even the tip of the iceberg. Apparently, Sanders’ wife also alleges he committed adultery with numerous women and spent “thousands upon thousands of dollars on girlfriends” including buying one a car.
Gabriella Sanders filed for divorce last October.
Looks like Emmanuel has some explaining to do, and not just to the Broncos.
(Photo: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
