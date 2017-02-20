Is Future Still In His Feelings About Larsa Pippen?

While Larsa Pippen and her husband, Scottie Pippen , have been through some up and downs, reports earlier this month reflected that despite rumors of Larsa cheating with Future in recent months, it appears as though their divorce filing has been put somewhere with a pin struck in it, with Larsa rocking a brand new diamond ring .

While there have been plenty of rumors swirling around Future and Larsa Pippen as of late, the rapper certainly hasn't been doing too much to combat them.

The longtime couple was also spotted enjoying dinner in Los Angeles for Valentine's Day, with many assuming that the two are working through a storm of problems, some of which were recently stirred up by the rapper.

However, it appears as though even if Future did get the memo that Larsa Pippen is off limits, he doesn't care and is casually slipping into the comments section to add a little fuel to the fire.

Larsa recently posted on Instagram, captioning the portrait of herself, "The heart wants what the heart wants," essentially setting Future up to comment gracefully, "Forever," adding the yellow heart emoji.

Looks like despite whatever may be going on between Larsa and Scottie Pippen, Future remains in his feelings about the whole thing.

Take a look at Future's flirtatious comment to Larsa Pippen in the screengrab below.