You Won’t Believe Who Showed Up to Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose’s Son’s Birthday

For the event, which featured a magic show, three-layer birthday cake and a DJ booth, a surprise guest was in attendance, with none other than Lamar Odom coming out to help celebrate the special occasion.

Over the weekend, Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa joined forces to throw an unforgettable birthday bash for their four-year-old son, Sebastian .

Odom, 37, has kept a relatively low profile following his almost fatal overdose but since checking out of rehab earlier this year, has slowly been making his way back into the spotlight again and getting back into his regular day-to-day routine.

While attending the birthday bash, the former Los Angeles Lakers star posed for a photo alongside Wiz.

"Hanging with my dude @wizkhalifa for Sebastian's birthday party," he captioned the image.

In addition to Odom, Blac Chyna also was in the building, showing off her dance moves on Amber Rose's SnapChat.

Take a look at Wiz Khalifa and Lamar Odom posted up at the celebration in the flick below.