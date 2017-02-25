Muhammad Ali's Son Detained by Immigration Officials at Florida Airport

Muhammad Ali Jr. , 44, was held by immigration officials after they heard his Arabic-sounding name.

The son of late boxing legend Muhammad Ali was recently held for questioning for nearly two hours at Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida and his attorney says it is all due to his Muslim faith.

Ali wasn't alone during the incident — he was also traveling with his mother Khalilah Camacho-Ali and their friend and lawyer Chris Mancini who spoke out about what occurred.

Mancini told the Louisville Courier-Journal they were all held because of the sounds of their names. Camacho-Ali, the late sports legend's second wife, was released soon after, however, once she showed the US Customs agents a photo of herself with her ex-husband.

Ali Jr., who had no photographic evidence of his connection to his famous father, was held for almost two hours and was continuously asked throughout the period, "Where did you get your name from?" and "Are you Muslim?"

According to Mancini, once Ali said he was Muslim, like his father, the agents delved even further. He added that he believes this was all a part of Trump's latest agenda.

"To the Ali family, it's crystal clear that this is directly linked to Mr. Trump's efforts to ban Muslims from the United States," he told the publication.

The travel ban, which was a part of President Trump's late January executive order, has since been halted by a US federal court.

Mancini told the Courier-Journal that he and the Ali family are currently trying to find out how many others were stopped and harrassed for similar reasons and are considering taking legal action.

