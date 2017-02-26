Mahershala Ali Scores His First Oscar for 'Moonlight'

This has arguably been Mahershala Ali's year, and it just got better.

The actor, who starred as Juan in the critically acclaimed film Moonlight, just won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film. In a powerful speech, he said, "I want to thank my teachers, my professors...one thing that they consistently told me is that ... it wasn't about you, it's not about you, it's about these characters. You're a servant. You're in service to these characters."



He also celebrated another huge moment in his life, which happened just a few days ago. "I want to thank my wife who in her third trimester during awards season," he said. "We just had our daughter four days ago."