Viola Davis Finally Won the Academy Award She Deserves

Congratulations are in order as Viola Davis has just won the Academy Award in the category for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Fences. Aside from her well-deserved win, her nomination alone was a historic one as the actress is the first and only Black actress to receive three Oscar nominations.
"I became an artist, and thank God I did, because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live life," she said through tears in her emotional acceptance speech.
Davis won a Tony award in 2010 for her portrayal of the same character, Rose Maxson, in the Broadway production of the film.
Two words: Viola Davis #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Y6DYOUJ8vy— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 27, 2017
