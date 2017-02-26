#YESTOBLACK

Viola Davis Finally Won the Academy Award She Deserves

Viola Davis Finally Won the Academy Award She Deserves

This is the actress' first Oscar.

Published 3 hours ago

Congratulations are in order as Viola Davis has just won the Academy Award in the category for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Fences. Aside from her well-deserved win, her nomination alone was a historic one as the actress is the first and only Black actress to receive three Oscar nominations.

"I became an artist, and thank God I did, because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live life," she said through tears in her emotional acceptance speech.

Davis won a Tony award in 2010 for her portrayal of the same character, Rose Maxson, in the Broadway production of the film. 

Watch the actress talk about what the film taught her about marriage in the video, above.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: David Lee/Paramount Pictures)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs