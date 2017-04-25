Did Phaedra Just Lose Her Closest ‘RHOA’ Friend?

Phaedra Parks has had her fair share of failed friendships throughout the current season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta , and, according to new rumors, she just lost another that may come as a shock to many.

According to Bossip , Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams , the Thelma and Louise of the Real Housewives of Atlanta , are no more.

The rumors of the broken friendship come amid reports that Porsha is set to expose her BFF Phaedra as the one who told her that Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were planning on drugging her and dragging her to their "sex dungeon."

This is all set to come to light in the third part of the RHOA reunion.

In a clip for the episode, she said, "She's the one who told me that Kandi said that."

Adding fuel to the fire, one of Porsha's latest Instagram posts leaves many believing she and Phaedra pulled the plug on their friendship as the term "no fake friends" is featured in the post.