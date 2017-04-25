Watch: Rob Kardashian Explains Why He Can't Let Go of Blac Chyna

For all the tumultuousness that has been Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship, one of the two isn’t giving up on everything just yet.

Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians focused on the on-again, off-again relationship. After a pretty serious fight happened when the couple were staying at one of Kylie Jenner’s homes, Rob was confronted about BC. The family is even more concerned with his mental state.

Rob, though, is defending his bond with his baby’s mother, says he still loves her and hopes to make things right.

"I definitely do love her and want to be with her, so I'm not going to just give up," Rob told Kim and Kourtney, before adding, "We're both working on ourselves. I have a lot of s**t that I got to figure out, regardless or her or anybody, period. You can't like, tell somebody how to live their life. They just have to experience it themselves."

Kim reflected on her brother’s rocky relationship and says she’s getting a little tired of having to be his therapist every time things don’t go right after he and Blac Chyna get together.

"We just want to help him be in a happy place. That's all we want for him," Kim K said. "I can't keep on rushing over there and helping him figure it out and then he goes right after to go be with her."

Check out a snippet from Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians below.