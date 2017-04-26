‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Dutchess’ Mother Defends Her Daughter Against the Show’s Producers

Things have been heating up on the current season of Black Ink Crew , but the mother of one of the main cast members isn't here for the direction the show is taking, and she's letting it be known, loud and clear.

Dutchess' mother took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her daughter's portrayal on the VH1 reality show.

In the lengthy caption, she dragged the show and its parent network, claiming they are deliberately attempting to make her daughter "look crazy," specifically referencing their airing of Dutchess asking for half of the shop.

"Why would she want half of a shop where nobody likes her?," she wrote.

She even alleged that the network made Dutchess go to a lawyers office for one matter, but flipped the switch on her once she arrived, for "better TV."

"Ya'll don't care who y'all step on for a dam [sic] rating," she added.

Take a look at her post, in full, below: