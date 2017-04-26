Serena Williams Actually Didn’t Want You to Know She Was Pregnant

Serena Williams is now admitting that her infamous Snapchat announcement that she was pregnant was a mistake.

In speaking with the BBC, the Tennis star says she was using the social media platform to take pictures of the progress of her baby bump. That’s why she captioned the photos with how far along she was in the progress.

"I was just saving them [for myself]. I've been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped," she said, explaining that the pics were simply for her to look back at after she had her child.

The 35-year-old, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, found out she was pregnant with her first child just days before participating in (and eventually winning) the Australian Open in January.

Speaking of Tennis, Williams says she does plan on returning to the tennis court after the birth of her child and she sites her sister as the reason why.

"I definitely plan on coming back. I'm not done yet,” she says. "If she's [Venus] still playing, I know I can play. This [motherhood] is just a new part of my life. My baby's going to be in the stands and hopefully cheering for me."