Watch: Steve Harvey's Ex-Wife Is Accusing Him of Something Serious

Steve Harvey has reportedly found himself in a bit of a pickle once again as his second ex-wife, Mary Shackelford , is blasting him for owing her millions of dollars and another major deal that involves his current wife, Marjorie .

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Shackelford, who was married to the talk show host from 1996-2005, is claiming that Harvey owes her a serious sum of cash and on top of receiving her big pay day, she wants him held accountable for a series of charges.

"Steve Harvey owes me $50 million, and I want him arrested for violating my civil rights!," she said. "I want him charged with a constitutional rights violation, falsifying documents, perjury, contempt of court, embezzlement, extortion and collusion. For what he's done to me, I want to see Steve Harvey behind bars!"

Here's where Harvey's current wife comes into the picture. Shackelford claims that during the time of their marriage, Marjorie was the comedian's mistress.

"The judge said our divorce would be contingent upon the division of community assets," she added. "But that never happened."

Based on the previous statement, Shackelford states that her divorce from Harvey is not final, "and Steve is married to both me and his new wife."

Steve Harvey and Mary Shackelford ended their married in 2005, citing "irreconcilable differences."

