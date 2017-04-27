Exclusive: Bobby Brown Talks About Partnering With BET for New Biopic on His Life

BET's groundbreaking biographical miniseries, The New Edition Story , is still one of the most talked-about television events of the year, and now, we're getting ready to dive even deeper into the back story of the music phenomenon. The network is set to drop as another miniseries focusing on the life of Bobby Brown — made with the full cooperation and involvement of the original R&B bad boy himself.

Titled The Bobby Brown Story, the two-night, four-hour (two hours per night) event will follow the late 1980s heartthrob through the many stages of his career spanning from his founding days in New Edition to his crowning as the king of R&B.

The project will be written by Abdul Williams and executive produced by Jesse Collins, who both served as the creative minds behind The New Edition Story.

Bobby Brown expressed his excitement about the upcoming project, ensuring his fans that it will be completely told from his perspective. "I am so excited and looking forward to everybody experiencing the Bobby Brown Story," he said. "It will be shown through my eyes! I appreciate BET for teaming up with me and supporting my story. Get ready for an amazing journey!"

Keep it locked for more details on the forthcoming project in the coming weeks.

Recap the massive success of The New Edition Story in the BET Breaks video, above.