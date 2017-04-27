Are the Kardashians at War With Caitlyn Jenner?

The reality TV star and business owner recently made her first post-Paris robbery appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and isn’t holding back about what she thinks about Caitlyn Jenner and her effect on Kim's mother, Kris Jenner. Caitlyn, as many know, has a new memoir in which plenty of tea is spilled about her history with Kris.

"My heart breaks for my mom because I feel like she's been through so much. [Caitlyn] is promoting this book and she's saying all these things, and just I don't think it's necessary. I just feel like it's unfair; things aren't truthful," Kim explained. "I think my mom's been so respectful for so long, and always wanting Caitlyn around and always wanting to have a great relationship with Caitlyn… I'll always love her. That was my stepdad for so many years."

But Kim isn't the only one in the Kardashian clan who Caitlyn has been estranged from. According to Caitlyn herself, her relationship with Khloé Kardashian is also on the rocks. The trans star claims, in an interview with Andy Cohen via his SiriusXM show, she hasn’t seen her stepdaughter “in, like, two years,” saying Khloé doesn’t wanna talk to her.

“I was very very close to Khloé, I mean I had 23 years of raising her. I met Khloé when she was 5 years old,” Caitlyn says. “Of course it hurts… She was on Howard Stern and called me a liar. And that kind of pissed me off too cause I never lied to her, you know, if I didn’t tell her everything. First of all, she never asked.”

It’s interesting that Jenner claims she hasn’t communicated with Khloé for all that time, because it would contradict joint appearances the pair had on recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that were filmed after Kim’s Paris robbery and well less than two years ago. But perhaps what Caitlyn meant is that Khloé won't speak to her off-camera.

Looks like there’s some beef boiling up over this memoir. It may hurt feelings but not sales.

Check out Kim’s appearance on Ellen below.