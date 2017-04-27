Kirk Frost’s Baby Mother Reveals Exactly What He Said When He Found Out She Was Pregnant

In the interview, she interestingly dished on if her entire plot is a scam and exactly how Kirk reacted to her being pregnant with his child.

Kirk Frost 's baby mama, Jasmine Washington , and her ex-con boyfriend, Rod , stopped by V-103 in Atlanta to speak on the drama that's been brewing all season between her and the married Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star.

"How could you scam this? I can't scam Kirk coming into the strip club and meeting me," she said. "I can't scam Kirk getting my number and trying to pursue me. Keep in mind, Rod is locked up this whole time, so he has no involvement in anything. How can you scam that?"

Getting to the meat of the scenario, Washington revealed that, despite what's being portrayed on the show, Kirk actually wanted her to have the child and specified that he did not want her to terminate her pregnancy.

"People say I tried to trap him, but the gag is...Kirk wanted me to have the baby," she said. "Almost his exact words were, 'We don't kill no babies around here.' I kid you not."

Take a look at the full interview below: