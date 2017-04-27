Is La La Anthony Working With T.I.'s Rumored New Boo on a Reality Show?

Both La La Anthony and Bernice Burgos have been in the headlines recently for reasons they'd probably rather keep private, so it’s a pretty interesting coincidence that the two have been reportedly working together on a reality show.

La La’s executive producing Goal Diggers, which reportedly stars T.I.’s alleged side chick. This week, Carmelo Anthony's rumored-to-be estranged wife was on the scene at Sapphire Strip Club in New York for filming and it looks like she and Bernice seem to get along well.

Back in February, La La posted a video of Burgos on Instagram. It seems like they’ve been spending a lot of time together because of the show. According to Bossip, a mutual acquaintance of both women says that “Bernice is cool, minus being birdy.”

