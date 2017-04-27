Tamar Braxton Says She’s Not Ready to Give Up on ‘The Real’

Tamar Braxton was fired from hosting The Real last year and has been at war with her colleagues ever since, but is she willing to give friendship another chance? Apparently, there is one time and place that the singer and talk show host would be willing to meet her former co-hosts and producers.



According to TMZ, Braxton made an appearance on an upcoming episode of Home & Family and confirmed that she’ll join the rest of the co-hosts on-stage if the talk show takes home the hardware at the Daytime Emmys this Sunday night (April 30). She says, "It doesn't matter where I stand in my relationship with anybody," she said. "If I'm nominated and I win, I'm going up there to accept my award—period."

Tamar also addressed any possible akwardness and says it's a fantastic honor to be nominated and to possibly win the award would be amazing.

"I'm going to be respectful and hopefully everyone else is going to be respectful because it's a very amazing moment for everybody," she explained. "Everybody is not nominated in their life. You come to Hollywood, you have big dreams, but your nominated for a Daytime Emmy—are you kidding me?"



The singer was a co-host on The Real from 2013 to 2016. The show will be going up against Live with Kelly and The View for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts.

Watch Tamar’s appearance on Home & Family below: