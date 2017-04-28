Here's How Carmelo Anthony Is Reportedly Trying to Save His Marriage

Carmelo Anthony’s marriage to La La is in deep trouble right now, but may not be over just yet.

The New York Knicks forward is reportedly still trying to start things over. According to TMZ, sources close to the couple say Melo’s been sending texts to his estranged wife professing his love for her and supposedly has apologized “over and over.” He is also asking her to go on dates and vacation together.

Currently, the couple is on civil speaking terms for their son, so there’s that. Oh, and Carmelo’s also been liking some of La La’s posts on Instagram, something he never used to do.

If Melo can put the whole alleged baby mama drama behind him, and really try to stay committed, maybe he has a shot.