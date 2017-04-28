Mary J. Blige Talks Being ‘Humiliated’ By Her Ex Husband

Ever since it was revealed that Issacs was supposedly spending money on traveling with his side-chick instead of business-related matters (as Blige’s manager), the public began scratching their heads.

Now, the singer is speaking out about her former relationship and admits that everyone’s suspicions were warranted. Stopping by The Ryan Cameron Morning Show With Wanda Smith and speaking about her new Strength of a Woman album, Blige says the album title is quite fitting even though the LP got its name before her marriage fell apart.

“I remember when I thought I found the love of my life and I told everybody on ‘Be Without You.’ This is really messed up. I didn’t wanna be here. I thought I was gonna be in that situation for the rest of my life,” she explained. “That’s why I suffered through it. That’s why I was humiliated through the whole thing because I really wanted it to work and it just didn’t.”

Mary J. Blige also revealed that she’s going through a mostly dark time right now and says her album represents that, no matter the situation, she can persevere.

“Sometimes I have dark days, sometimes I have light days,” she says. “I’m having dark moments. I’m just going through it right now but there’s light at the end of the tunnel. That’s what the album represents... I’m indestructible, I’m not going to let this destroy me. I’m going to keep people around me that make me smile.”

Hopefully she can get through this divorce quickly and successfully.