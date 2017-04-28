Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Making It as Hard as Possible For Apollo to Divorce Her

Phaedra Parks is denying allegations from her ex-husband that she’s attempting to hide assets from him in their divorce proceedings.

According to TheJasmineBRAND.com, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is allegedly refusing to be grilled by Apollo Nida and is blasting his efforts to depose her.

Parks was back in court recently, pleading that the judge not make her sit for a deposition. She suggests that Nida missed the deadline to depose her under oath and she is therefore refusing to comply with his demands. She also claims the home she purchased, which Apollo says she’s hiding from the divorce, was purchased by herself with her own money and she alone pays the mortgage.

As far as other elements in the divorce case, Phaedra says she’s the sole provider for the couple’s two children and Nida provides nothing, given his criminal conviction. She also claims to have no prior knowledge of her ex’s criminal activity until he was convicted.

This divorce and the developments coming from it are bountiful beyond comfort. This thing really needs to end for everyone’s sake.