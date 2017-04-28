Rasheeda Breaks Her Silence About Her Marriage to Kirk Frost

Kirk Frost , from VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta , was recently found to be having an affair and — if that wasn’t bad enough – he actually blamed his infidelity on his wife.

Frost, during a conversation with fellow cast member Scrappy, says Rasheeda’s work outside of the home has turned him into a “man-nanny” and has greatly affected the couple’s sex life.

Rasheeda, in also speaking with Scrappy, revealed that she and Kirk are not currently living together and that the DNA of “side chick” Jasmine Washington’s baby is still up in the air. Hopefully that test will go through soon.

In reaction to all of this, Rasheeda made an appearance on The Real and gave her side of the story. When asked about her relationship with Kirk, she was blunt and to the point.

“Well I damn sure ain’t paying no woman or have no parts of no damn child support,” she said. “You better believe that.”

Welp. One way to burn a marriage is to have a baby by another woman. If Kirk has any hope of reconciliation, he better hope he’s not the father.

Check out a short segment of Rasheeda’s interview with The Real below.