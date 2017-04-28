T.I. Claps Back at Twitter Trolls Giving Him Marriage Advice

T.I.’s not here for your marriage advice, especially if you didn’t give him any before he tied the knot.

Recently, social media’s been giving the Atlanta rapper a hard time due to his separation from Tiny. However, taking to Instagram earlier today (April 28), Tip says if he didn’t ask you then, why should he care about your opinion now?

“News flash: If I didn’t call you to ask your opinion on whether or not I should get married, before I got married, please don’t expect me to listen to your m*****f****n opinion on whether or not I should be married,” he said. “End of message.”

Welp, pretty self-explanatory. T.I.’s in the midst of a divorce from Tiny Harris and just recently acknowledged and responded to divorce papers from his former wife. Initially, Tip didn’t respond to Tiny’s filing. It’s unknown when the couple’s first appearance in court will happen, but we're guessing it will be soon.

Check out T.I.'s Instagram video below.