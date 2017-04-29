Beyoncé Reportedly Hasn't Even Shared the Gender of the Twins With Her Own Mother

From epically slaying every maternity look throughout the duration of her pregnancy to recently inspiring a hilarious slew of memes , the beloved singer has been building anticipation surrounding this exciting new chapter of her life every step of the way. However, in true Queen Bey form, she has been impressively tightlipped regarding the gender of the twins, even keeping the coveted information from her own mother!

With Beyoncé inching closer to delivering twins with every passing day, the entire Internet is on #BeyWatch.

As revealed during a recent interview, Tina Lawson exclaimed how she is looking forward to being a grandmother again, but admits she too will be in for a surprise regarding the sex of the babies.

"I would be happy with whatever God gives me," the 63-year-old shared with Extra's Mario Lopez, explaining she personally has "no idea" if her daughter is expecting two boys, two girls or one of each.

"It’s the biggest blessing. I’m so excited!" Lawson exclaimed.

She also added that her daughter is "feeling really good" about her pregnancy.

Looks like, along with Bey's mother herself, we'll all have to wait and see what blessings Beyoncé will be bringing into the world--and soon!

Take a look at Tina Lawson proudly gushing over her daughter Beyoncé's pregnancy in the clip below.