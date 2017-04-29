Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Girl

It's a girl! Congratulations are in order for Ciara and Russell Wilson as the couple just welcomed their first child together: a bouncing baby girl.

The singer, 31, revealed on Instagram that she gave birth to their newborn daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, on Friday, April 28, at 7:03 pm. In the caption below a beautiful photo of her cradling her baby bump on the beach, she also revealed Sienna's weight and a sweet message in her honor. Take a look, below:

Ci Ci's husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, 28, followed up, posting the same photo with a caption of his own. "No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm," he wrote.

Dear Sienna Princess Wilson,



No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm.



Love,

Daddy & Mommy. pic.twitter.com/RmUNkHxd5A — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 29, 2017

Ciara has been actively documenting her pregnancy on Instagram since she and Wilson announced they were expecting back in October, 2016, on her birthday. The little bundle of joy is the "I Bet" crooner's second child and Wilson's first. She gave birth to her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with rapper Future, back in May 2014. Congratulations to the happy couple! See how the singer geared up to welcome her baby girl into the world in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by Moriba Cummings