Omari Hardwick and Meagan Good to Star in a New Romantic Drama Inspired by the Presidential Election

As reported , the actors have been slated to star in a new independent romance drama, titled A Boy. A Girl. A Dream: Love On Election Night.

Power 's own Omari Hardwick and Meagan Good are adding new roles to their ever-growing repertoire.

The film, which will be produced by Datari Turner and written/directed by Qasim Basir, draws inspiration from the 2016 presidential election, with the two characters finding love while the political climate around them creates all sorts of unfortunate tension.

According to Deadline, the synopsis of the film follows Cass (Hardwick), a Los Angeles club promotor as he meets Free (Good) for the first time on the night of the 2016 election. Good's character encourages Hardwick's to revisit his broken dreams, all while Trump is on his way to beating Hilary Clinton.

The film also co-stars co-stars Jay Ellis (Insecure), Dijon Talton, Wesley Jonathan and Affion Crockett.

Congrats to Omari and Meagan on their new roles together!