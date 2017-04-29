Yikes: An Anonymous Hacker Just Leaked the 5th Season of 'Orange is the New Black'

As reported , an anonymous hacker, known as "thedarkoverlord," has leaked ten of the thirteen episodes from the forthcoming fifth season of the popular Netflix series. According to reports, the leak comes after a failed extortion attempt.

There's something seriously fishy going on right now regarding the acclaimed series, Orange is the New Black .

According to reports, the hacker reached out to Netflix asking for an undisclosed amount of money to prevent the leak. After the hacker was not satisfied with the response they received, they uploaded the content to the popular torrent site, The Pirate Bay.

Netflix has since released a statement regarding the unfortunate situation.



"We are aware of the situation," the statement reads. "A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved."



As pointed out by Forbes, those who have downloaded the episodes may have such a choice to come back and haunt them, as Netflix's legal team likely will be recording IP addresses to get to the bottom of the leak. Such a circumstance could result in a copyright complaint and prove to be a bigger headache.

As the drama regarding this recent development unfolds, it's probably best to wait until the full series is released on Netflix in June.