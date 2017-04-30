James Earl Jones to Receive 2017's Lifetime Achievement Tony Award

As reported , the longtime actor will be honored at this year's Tony Awards with a lifetime achievement in theater award.

Many congrats are in order for the legendary James Earl Jones !

The 86-year-old has long been a staple on Broadway, appearing in 20 plays, stemming from his 1958 debut, "Sunrise at Campobello."

The renowned actor has previously been awarded two Tony Awards; in 1969 he won for "The Great White Hope," and in 1987 for "Fences."

In addition to his dedicated work in the theater, Jones is perhaps best known for voicing the iconic character of Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise. The deep-voiced actor has also taken on various roles in television and film alike, including appearing in the films Dr. Strangelove and The Lion King, and the TV programs, Roots and The Guilding Light.

This year's award nominees will be announced on Tuesday, May 2. The annual ceremony will take place on June 11.