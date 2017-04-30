Watch Porsha Finally Confront Phaedra About Kandi Sexual Assault Allegations

The drama triangle between Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks and Kandi Burruss has been bubbling all season on Real Housewives of Atlanta, and now it just exploded.



On the grand finale of the RHOA reunion special, Porsha finally confronts Phaedra about rumors that the lawyer has been manipulating her all season into flinging allegations at her co-stars, particularly Kandi, who Porsha accused of drugging and attempting to sexually assault her.

In a new clip from the upcoming episode, an emotional Porsha confronts Phaedra about not being honest about the rumors she planted in her ear about Kandi. Kandi then breaks down in tears telling Porsha that she feels she’s being manipulated by Phaedra. The drama is too much for even host and show creator Andy Cohen to bear:

Written by Evelyn Diaz