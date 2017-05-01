Oh, My: Blac Chyna Twerk Contest Went Off the Rails

However, things took an uncomfortable turn when one of the contestants got a bit too raunchy, causing security to get involved.

Before Blac Chyna made a name for herself as a media figure, the model was a well-known exotic dancer, so when she showed up to judge a twerking competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, it didn't seem out of the ordinary.

TMZ caught the footage taken at the newly renovated Pool After Dark at Harrah's in Atlantic City this past weekend.

While the contestants were twerking away, Chyna was standing nearby, on stage, keeping an eye on their skills. When one of the competitors started taking things a bit too far, security intervened to remind her to keep things PG.

However, Chyna didn't seem to have much of a problem with her approach.

Take a look, below, at your own risk: