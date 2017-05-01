Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on the Verge of Splitting Up?

Tristan Thompson is on his way to getting another championship ring in the NBA, but will Khloé Kardashian get her carats this year as well? Turns out, all the marriage talk has caused some friction between the lovebirds, apparently raising questions about whether or not their relationship will survive until the off-season.

A source told HollywoodLife, "Their relationship is super passionate, so yeah, when they fight, they really fight." The source added that the couple tend to “make-up again pretty quickly,” but that recently the arguments have grown more heated, as the couple looks towards the future, saying, " “The main thing they fight about is the future. It drives Khloe crazy that Tristan won’t commit, that’s a real bug bear for her."

It seems his career might also be getting in the way, as a source had previously told HollywoodLife, "Tristan’s career is everything to him, and that’s got to be his priority as he only gets one shot at it."



Guess we'll know soon enough how this play ends. See more KarJenner drama with BET Breaks, above.